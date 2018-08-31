Three motorcyclists killed in crash in Batu Pahat

Three motorcyclists reportedly died at the scene due to severe head and body injuries. ― Picture via Facebook/Towing Service 24 Hours ― Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT, Aug 31 ― Three motorcyclists were killed in an accident at Jalan Simpang Lima-Parit Sulong here at 2am today.

Victims, Muhamad Hamizi Isak, 18, Muhammad Fikri Zulhizir, 18, and Hamirul Neeza Abdul Rahman Justin, 20, reportedly died at the scene due to severe head and body injuries.

Batu Pahat District acting police chief Supt KS Mender Singh, when contacted, said the incident was believed to have occured when Muhamad Hamizi, who was riding from Parit Sulong to Batu Pahat, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a motorcycle ridden by Muhammad Fikri from the opposite direction.

Another rider, Hamirul who came from the direction of Parit Sulong, was unable to avoid the crash and hit Muhammad Hamizi.

He said the victims were thrown off their machine into the left lane, left road shoulder and the middle of the road.

The bodies of the three victims were taken to the Forensic Unit, Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital for documentation and post-mortem.

Mender said initial investigation revealed that the location of the incident was quite dark and the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. ― Bernama