Man in fiery death after car hits NPE road divider

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — A man was charred to death when his car caught fire after it skidded and hit the road divider at Km16.7 of the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) towards Kuchai Lama here early today.

The Pantai Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said seven firefighters were deployed to the scene to shift the vehicle to the emergency lane so as to prevent traffic obstruction before removing the victim.

He said the body of the 27-year-old victim was found at the driver's seat.

Earlier, Pantai JPBM received a distress call from Malaysia Emergency Response Services 999 (MERS999) at about 4.07 am regarding the accident involving the Honda City sedan.

“The fire was fully brought under control at 4.28 am,” he said. —Bernama