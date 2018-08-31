National Parade 2018 in Putrajaya a huge success, says minister

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V attends the National Day Parade at Dataran Putrajaya August 31, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 ― The National Parade 2018, which was held in Dataran Putrajaya today, was a huge success and achievement, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the celebration had shown unity and togetherness among Malaysians from different walks of life.

“Today is the most important day to celebrate among us, the day we got our Independence. Remember how difficult it was to achieve freedom and understand how the country was built.

“Now, we have a new government to build and this time we celebrate National Day under the Pakatan Harapan government,” he told reporters when met after the parade, which was attended by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V here.

Also present were Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and spouse Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Ali, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Cabinet ministers and special guests.

Thanking the secretariat and everyone who made the event a success, Gobind hoped the National Parade could be even better next year.

Asked if Putrajaya will be chosen again for next year's National Parade, Gobind said : “This is an excellent venue. We see a huge crowd and a lot of space. It gives us a lot of options. A lot can be done.

“It has been a great success and done very well. It is a good idea to hold it in Putrajaya. Of course, some have asked to hold in Dataran Merdeka. But next year, we are not sure,” he added.

Meanwhile Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the extraordinary response shown by the people proved they truly felt the true meaning of “freedom and independence”.

He said the lively and emotional celebration was seen in the spontaneity of the people, who rose to shout “Sayangi Malaysiaku” each time the slogan was mentioned by the master of ceremony. ― Bernama