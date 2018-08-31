Perak MB tells officials not to break law

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu urges government officials to obey the law and not be corrupt. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 31 ― Government officials must not abuse their power or be corrupt, said Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“I urge the state administration members from every level to inculcate the spirit of loving the country, in fulfilling the people's expectations,” he said in his speech during the state-level National Day celebration in the Ipoh Town Hall.

“Let us together liberate ourselves from the bondage of temptation, which could damage the trust the public had on us, in this Independence day,” he said.

He then urged Malaysians to united and develop the country.

Earlier, around 10,000 people gathered at the Ipoh Train Station Square here to witness the state-level Merdeka day celebration.

About 5,700 participants from 107 contingents, including government agencies, the private sector, statutory bodies, schools, universities, and non-governmental organisations took part in the parade.

It was graced by Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Tuanku Zara Salim.

The Perak State Secretariat was nominated as the best marching contingent for the government department category, while the Ipoh City Council took top spot for best-dressed contingent.

SMJK Sam Tet Ipoh defended the marching band title. All the winners walk away with a cash prize of RM3,000, a trophy and certificates.