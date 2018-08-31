Garmin unveils vivosmart 4 activity tracker to measure blood oxygen and energy levels

Garmin has unveiled its latest activity tracker, the vivosmart 4. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 31 — Yesterday Garmin revealed the latest addition to its extensive collection of fitness wearables, the vivosmart 4, designed to be left on at night.

One of the main new features of the brand’s latest activity tracker is a pulse oximeter sensor, which tracks blood oxygen saturation levels at night to gain a better understand of your sleep quality and can be useful in detecting conditions such as sleep apnea. With so much emphasis currently on both sleep quality and quantity for optimum health, Garmin has also added an advanced sleep monitoring feature which estimates light, deep and REM stages of sleep, as well as your movement throughout the night. Users can then review this data via the Garmin ConnectTM Mobile app.

“Sleep quality plays a critical role in your overall physical health,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Poor sleep quality may contribute to the development of significant chronic conditions. With its slim design, the vivosmart 4 is comfortable to wear at night and pulse ox provides customers with information they can use to improve their health.”

The vívosmart 4 also introduces users to the Body BatteryTM energy monitor, which gives an estimate of your energy levels with a higher number indicating it’s a good time to hit the gym, and a lower number advising you to take it easy and rest instead.

The wearable also comes with a redesigned ElevateTM wrist-based heart rate sensor, new abnormal heart rate alerts, VO2 max tracking, and records all the usual activities including walking, running, strength training, and swimming, with the tracker safe to use in the water so it can be worn continuously.

Users who need help managing their stress levels can turn on the new relax reminder feature, which will prompt you to take a moment to yourself for some calming deep breathing when the vivosmart 4 detects high stress levels, while those who need help with getting motivated can connect with friends and family to set competitions and challenges to help you stay on track to reach your fitness goals.

The vívosmart 4 has a suggested retail price of US$129.99 (RM535) and is available in several colourways including berry with gold bezel, powder grey with rose gold bezel, azure blue with silver bezel, and black with slate bezel.

For more information visit Garmin.com/vivo. — AFP-Relaxnews