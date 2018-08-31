‘Spy’ chief’s letter to CIA unforgivable, Umno leader insists

The MACC arrested Hasanah on Tuesday over an unrelated investigation into the misappropriation of millions of ringgit meant to be used for the 14th general election. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Soliciting a foreign power for political support is unacceptable, said Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

Commenting on the controversy around a letter the former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) wrote to the US’ Central Intelligence Agency seeking support for Barisan Nasional, he said the move “is a mistake that cannot be forgiven”.

While saying he was informed that the private letter was intentionally leaked to sabotage Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, he stressed that she must be investigated if the document was authentic.

“We cannot tolerate this. It’s very wrong, very wrong,” Lokman told reporters at a private celebration of the 61st anniversary of Merdeka at the Perdana Botanical Gardens here.

Hasanah’s lawyers confirmed the authenticity of the letter by insisting it was protected under the Official Secrets Act.

The former head of the now defunct agency previously insisted it was not related to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who has denied any knowledge of the matter.

Another reason Lokman cited for criticising the move was his belief that the CIA was “deeply involved” in deposing Najib as prime minister.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Hasanah on Tuesday over an unrelated investigation into the misappropriation of millions of ringgit meant to be used for the 14th general election.

She remains in the commission’s custody.