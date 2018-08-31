Najib: Why not appoint Caltex and BHP, too?

Najib insisted Petronas and Shell were sufficient to supply all the fuel needs of the government’s fleet of vehicles. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak criticised the government for appointing another official fuel supplier, saying this was detrimental to the interests of state oil firm Petronas.

Najib said Petronas was owned by the government and contributed to the state’s coffers, insisting that it and Shell were sufficient to supply all the fuel needs of the government’s fleet of vehicles.

“If the reason is convenience, why sideline Caltex and BHP when they have nearly as many stations as Petron?” he wrote on his Facebook page today.

The government added Petron to its list of official fuel suppliers this week, triggering claims of cronyism as the firm is linked to Datuk Seri Mirzan Mahathir, a son of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Petronas has the largest fuel station network in the country, followed closely by Shell while Petron is a distant third.

Caltex has nearly as many stations as Petron but has no presence in East Malaysia.

BHP is fifth but its network is around two-thirds of Petron’s number.