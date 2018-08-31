Umno man ‘very positive’ BN can retake Putrajaya before GE15

Lokman is optimistic that BN may not need to wait until the next election to reclaim Putrajaya. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is certain to make its federal comeback if fresh polls were held this year, Umno’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said today.

The Umno supreme council member is also optimistic that BN may not need to wait until the next election to reclaim Putrajaya after an independent survey showed growing youth disenchantment with Pakatan Harapan (PH) 100 days after the latter coalition formed government.

“Definitely. If there is a re-election in one or two months, time we will definitely win it back. I am very positive of that,” Lokman told reporters when met at a special Merdeka day celebration with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his supporters at the Perdana Botanical Gardens here.

Merdeka Center disclosed its findings yesterday, which showed a declining euphoria among Malaysian youths aged 21 to 30 years old.

The independent pollster’s research assistant Ehsan Shahwahid told a forum that one of the major reasons behind the drop was due to political realities setting in, coupled with the challenges faced by the new administration.

The study showed that youth satisfaction with PH was extremely high for the first three weeks after the 14th general election, before Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced his full Cabinet though steps to fulfill the coalition’s electoral promises had already started.

The group had conducted a standard survey throughout the nation with 2,209 total respondents who are voters across the board. Out of that number, 558 voters were aged between 21 and 30 years old.

The poll also found that the two main concerns among this age group were economic matters and corruption.