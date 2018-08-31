Syamsul Yusof’s ‘Munafik 2’ earns record RM2.05m at sneak preview

Director Syamsul Yusof said he never expected 'Munafik 2' to debut in this manner despite its 2016 prequel earning RM17.04 million nationwide. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Aug 31 — Horror movie Munafik 2 made RM2.05 million during its sneak preview yesterday, setting a new Malaysian record.

Director Syamsul Yusof said he never expected the film to debut in this manner despite its 2016 prequel earning RM17.04 million nationwide.

“I’m lost for words and I could only say Alhamdulillah. A huge thank you goes to the fans and I hope this momentum continues.

“Breaking the record for the highest amount collected during a debut is something I never expected,” the 34-year-old told Rotikaya.

The movie starring Maya Karin, Nasir Bilal Khan, Datuk Rahim Razali and Mawi will be shown across two countries in the region, Singapore and Brunei.

Skop Productions is also aiming for a release date in three other countries — Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Munafik 2 is the 10th film directed by Syamsul and his third attempt at a horror film after Khurafat (2011) and Munafik (2016).

It has been quite a period in the local film industry with Mamat Khalid’s comedy-horror flick Hantu Kak Limah setting the pace with a whopping RM32.5 million, nearly doubling the figure of the previous highest grossing local film of all-time, Abang Long Fadil 2 (RM18.15 million).