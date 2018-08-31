George Town Festival closes with Malaysian-Singaporean showcase

A ZoukOut x GTF Closing Party will be held on September 2 at QE2. ― Pictures courtesy of Singapore Tourism Board

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 31 ― The month-long George Town Festival (GTF) draws to an end this weekend with a celebration of creative connections between Malaysia and Singapore and in ConneXions: Passion Made Possible.

Singapore has been a strong collaborative partner with GTF almost every year since 2010 and it is back this year to showcase more Singaporean talents in varies art forms and fields.

“We are thus excited to collaborate with George Town Festival again this year with a fun and enjoyable line-up that was curated together with the George Town Festival and the National Arts Council Singapore,” said Singapore Tourism Board (STB) assistant chief executive in charge of its international group's Chang Chee Pey.

Chang said GTF provides a great platform for talented and passionate artists to showcase their art and share their passion with likeminded enthusiasts.

Peranakan capsules by Eden and Ellie that be featured at the Singapore Designers’ Showcase.

“As George Town Festival has been a great partner, we certainly to hope to explore more opportunities to work together again the near future,” he said.

The STB has just launched a new global campaign for its Passion Made Possible brand.

As part of the new campaign activities, STB in collaboration with National Arts Council Singapore (NAC) partnered with GTF to showcase some of its artistes here.

“By having Singaporean artistes perform in a distinctively Malaysian festival, both STB and NAC believe that the festival sets the perfect stage for a collaboration that epitomes the warm friendship and ties between Malaysia and Singapore,” Chang said.

ConneXions: Passion Made Possible is a three-day cultural showcase that starts today with programmes on music, visual and traditional art, film, food and a designers' showcase.

The showcase is supported by SilkAir as the official airline partner while the line-up is jointly curated by GTF, STB and NAC.

“Singapore has always been a strong collaborative partner with George Town Festival, with programmes almost every other year since 2010. We sincerely appreciate STB and NAC for partnering with us for this project and hope we can continue our Penang x Singapore platform to showcase talents for both countries,” said GTF director Joe Sidek.

Programmes under ConneXions will be spread out in five venues, namely, at Art Lane, China House, Cheah Kongsi, The Blue Mansion and QE2.

One of the Singaporean-Malaysian collaborations is a joint work between artists SKL0 from Singapore and Akid One from Malaysia to create a mural in Art Lane.

Another designer Pew Pew Patches will be featured at the Singapore Designers’ Showcase.

The list of events under ConneXions are:

Singapore Designers’ Showcase @ Artlane

Time: 11am-9pm (August 31-September 1)

A curated showcase of Singaporean designers and a collaborative wall mural between SKL0 (from Singapore) and Akid One (from Malaysia).

China House

Time: 9.30pm onwards (August 31-September 1)

― Music collaboration between singer Tabitha Nauser and rapper Yung Raja, a showcase of Singapore’s singer-songwriter Charlie Lim and the indie-electronic duo “.gif”.

― MY-SIN menu collaboration featuring bartender Matthew Chan from Nouri and heritage dishes by Chef Damian D’Silva of Folklore.

Cheah Kongsi

Time: 8.30pm daily (September 1- 2)

Teochew Opera performances by 15-year old Tan Wei Tian, 16-year old Yap Ting and Tan Kah Noi from Singapore’s leading music and drama association Nam Hwa Opera.

Blue Mansion

Time: 7.30mpm (September 1)

An exclusive screening featuring the film “The Blue Mansion” by leading Singapore film and theatre director Glen Goei followed by an online chat with Glen himself to find out more about the inspirations behind the film.

QE2

Time: 9.30pm (September 2)

ZoukOut x GTF Closing Party with special appearance by Kumar inspired by the annual ZoukOut that takes place in Singapore.

Find out more about GTF events at georgetownfestival.com and about ConneXions on http://www.facebook.com/visitsingapore.my.