Umno man insists Petron appointment sign Pakatan Cabinet is corrupt

The Finance Ministry had earlier clarified that Petron was selected to join Petronas and Shell as fuel suppliers to the government and was not chosen to be the sole provider as some alleged. — Picture via Petron

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Umno’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam condemned the entire Pakatan Harapan administration as corrupt over the appointment of a company linked to the prime minister’s son as a fuel supplier to the government.

The Umno supreme council member claimed the selection of Petron Fuel International Sdn Bhd must have been decided by the Cabinet prior to its announcement by the Finance Ministry.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s son, Datuk Seri Mirzan Mahathir, is director at the Philippine-based parent company of the local firm.

“I think if Petron belongs the son of Datuk Seri Najib, they (PH) will definitely make this an issue,” he said.

“So I believe that the whole Cabinet is corrupt. That’s why they can condone all this nonsense,” Lokman told reporters at a private Merdeka day celebration at the Perdana Botanical Gardens here.

Following controversy over the appointment yesterday, the Finance Ministry clarified that Petron was selected to join Petronas and Shell as fuel suppliers to the government and was not chosen to be the sole provider as some alleged.

It added that both Petronas and Shell would remain suppliers and the selection was to encourage competition.

Lokman also sought to use a Telekom Malaysia contract awarded to a firm linked to Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, another son of the PM, to support his claims of cronyism and nepotism.

He did not point out that the request for tender was fulfilled months before the general election or that the project was awarded based on an open tender.