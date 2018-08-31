Lawyer says will only reveal source of judicial interference claim to RCI

Mohamed Haniff said he gave his statement to the police yesterday and informed them only of when he was made privy to the alleged interference. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The lawyer who alleged judicial interference in the late Karpal Singh’s sedition conviction insisted that only a royal inquiry is adequate to investigate the claim.

Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla said he gave his statement to the police on the matter yesterday and informed them only of when he was made privy to the alleged interference.

He said he did not tell investigators the identity of the person whom he cited in his claim as he felt that a royal commission of inquiry was the only forum where this information should surface.

“I also informed the police officer that I am prepared to name the source who gave me the information to a special task force prior to the establishment of the RCI as well as during its proceedings when it is convened,” he wrote on Facebook.

Haniff earlier said he was not aggrieved by the investigation as the family of the late Karpal were within their rights to lodge a police report over the matter.

Sangeet Kaur Deo filed a police report on August 23 urging police to investigate Haniff’s claim of judicial interference that resulted in a sedition conviction against her late father.

Mohamed Haniff’s claims come after Court of Appeal judge Hamid Sultan Abu Backer told an international law conference on August 16 that he was “severely reprimanded” by a “top judge” for his dissenting judgment in the M. Indira Gandhi unilateral conversion case.

Both allegations triggered calls from the legal fraternity for the government to establish the RCI to probe allegations of judicial misconduct and interference.