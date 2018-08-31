Anzalna Nasir and hubby recreate honeymoon in Paris for luxe French perfume brand

Anzalna and Hanif at the Louvre in Paris. — Picture via Instagram/Anzalna Nasir

PETALING JAYA, Aug 31 — Paris is often called the city for love and for actress Anzalna Nasir and her husband, the French capital certainly lives up to its name.

The 30-year-old and her husband Hanif Zaki have been visiting Paris every year since tying the knot two years ago.

And now, the couple have gone back to recreate their newlywed moments which included a romantic dinner at Les Ombres where Hanif surprised his wife with a bouquet of roses as they took in stunning views of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

“I went to Paris for my honeymoon, celebrated my birthday here with my husband. So many great memories in Paris,” she wrote on Instagram last night.

Anzalna’s trip is part of a new campaign for luxury French perfume brand Goutal Paris. The famed Parisian perfumery house underwent a rebranding exercise earlier this year, changing its name from Annick Goutal to Goutal Paris.

The Memori Cinta Suraya actress and her entrepreneur husband will be meeting Camille Goutal, whose mum Annick founded the iconic brand in 1980.

The actress, who will be celebrating Merdeka in Paris, told Malay Mail she was happy that the country has remained peaceful even under a new government.

“We all have different ideologies but at the end of the day, we are united as one, united as Malaysians — Happy 61st Merdeka Day,” she said.