China factory gauge unexpectedly rises in August amid trade war

BEIJING, Aug 31 — China’s official factory gauge unexpectedly strengthened this month, signaling some resilience as the economy braces for an escalation of the trade war with the US

The manufacturing purchasing managers index stood at 51.3 in August versus 51.2 in July and exceeding the forecast of 51 in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The non-manufacturing PMI, covering services and construction, also rose to 54.2, the statistics bureau said today, compared with 54 in July. Levels above 50 indicate improvement.

With the US already raising tariffs on US$50 billion (RM205.79 billion) of Chinese goods such strength may prove difficult to sustain, and levies on another US$200 billion may be imposed as soon as next week. That said, government measures to ensure the supply of credit and stoke investment in infrastructure may be already brightening the outlook among businesses.

“The nation’s pro-growth measures have taken effect to stabilize sentiment,” said Ding Shuang, chief economist for Greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered Plc., who accurately forecast the PMI this month. Ding cited more proactive fiscal policy, tax cuts, expedited bond sales and better access for smaller companies.

China announced yesterday that it will exempt foreign institutions from paying some taxes on interest gains in the onshore bond market as part of efforts to support the economy. The exemption announced after a State Council meeting presided over by Premier Li Keqiang covered corporate income and value-added taxes for a period tentatively set at three years.

The official PMI result runs counter to some leading data as collated by Bloomberg Economics’ deck of early indicators. That showed output weakening again in August, as demand from key trading partners softened, and sentiment among stock investors worsened.

“By no means is this is a comfortable situation for the Chinese exporters and manufacturers,” said Taimur Baig, an economist at DBS Bank Ltd in Singapore, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “Because it’s not just exports that are facing these trade tariff related headwinds, domestic demand is also slipping.” — Bloomberg