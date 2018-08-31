Out of power, Najib celebrates Merdeka in mini gathering with supporters

Najib and Rosmah are pictured at a minor celebration of the 61st anniversary of the country’s independence at the Perdana Botanical Gardens in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak attended a minor celebration of the 61st anniversary of the country’s independence today at the Perdana Botanical Gardens here.

He and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor were greeted on arrival with cries of “Merdeka” from the crowd comprising Umno members and onlookers.

“From me and my wife, to the organisers, Datuk Lokman Adam and all here, I want to say a thousand thanks for being able to come together to express our love for the nation.

“Keep up the good fight, because we love our country Malaysia,” Najib told the applauding crowd.

MORE TO COME