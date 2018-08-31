National Day parade celebrates love for country

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V (centre) and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (sixth from left) attend the National Day parade at Dataran Putrajaya August 31, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — The National Day 2018 celebrated today is an arena to unite all Malaysians in instilling a spirit of patriotism and importance of unity for the well-being of the nation.

This year’s National Day celebration culminated with a parade in Putrajaya today, featuring four similar components with the theme “Sayangi Malaysiaku” (Love My Malaysia), namely patriotism, public order, national security and unity of the people.

Upon the arrival of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at Dataran Putrajaya, the ceremony which was witnessed by millions of Malaysians through their attendance at the venue and live broadcast on television and social media sites, began with the singing of the national anthem, Negaraku and followed by the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge.

The Putrajaya air space was filled with the sounds of five helicopters comprising two EC 725 AP and a Sikorsky S61A-4 Nuri, belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force ( TUDM), a Augusta 109 belonging to the Royal Malaysian Army (TDM) and a Super Lynx from the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) as a guard of honour to Seri Paduka.

A 14-gun royal salute, symbolic of the 14 states in Malaysia was executed by the 41st Ceremonial Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment and accompanied by the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang while the singing of ‘Negaraku’ also filled the air. — Bernama