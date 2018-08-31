Study links exposure to heavy metals and lead to higher risk of heart disease

Exposure to heavy metals in the environment could increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to new research. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 31 — New research has found that even low exposure to heavy metals in the environment such as arsenic, lead, copper and cadmium could significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease.

Carried out by an international research team, led by Rajiv Chowdhury at the University of Cambridge, the large-scale investigation looked at the possible association between arsenic, lead, copper, cadmium, and mercury and the risk of coronary heart disease, stroke and cardiovascular disease.

Exposure to these environmental toxic metals has become a major global health concern in recent years, as they have made their way into water supplies and the food chain. As well as arsenic and cadmium, for example, being known carcinogens, there has also been an increased number of suggestions that exposure to toxic metals may also be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

To investigate further, the researchers identified 37 separate studies across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region involving almost 350,000 participants.

The team found that arsenic, lead, cadmium, and copper were significantly associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease and cardiovascular disease, with lead and cadmium also associated with a significantly increased risk of stroke.

Arsenic is an environmental toxic metal found in large quantities in rice and groundwater in many parts of the world, with cadmium also prevalent in groundwater and common plant-based foods such as rice and vegetables.

Although levels of lead appear to be in decline in the developed world, mainly due to decreases in the use of leaded gasoline and leaded paint, lead exposure still remains considerably high in many areas.

However despite previous studies finding a relationship between cardiovascular disease and levels of mercury, a potentially toxic trace metal that humans are mainly exposed to through fish consumption, the current research found no evidence that mercury is associated with cardiovascular risk.

The researchers point out that as their review was based on observational data, it’s difficult to draw firm conclusions about cause and effect. However, Dr Chowdhury commented on the findings saying, “It’s clear from our analysis that there’s a possible link between exposure to heavy metals or metalloids and risk of conditions such as heart disease, even at low doses — and the greater the exposure, the greater the risk.”

“While people shouldn’t be overly worried about any immediate health risk, it should send a message to policymakers that we need to take action to reduce people’s exposure.”

The researchers added that although exposure to the metals disproportionately affects people in low and middle income countries, it may still affect those in higher income countries. They suggest taking steps to reduce exposure in the home such as using environmentally-friendly water filters and rinsing rice and vegetables before cooking.

The findings were published in The BMJ. — AFP-Relaxnews