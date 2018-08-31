Report: Anwar expects to be back in Parliament within months

Anwar said there has been an agreement signed with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to ensure the former becomes the next prime minister. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he will return as a federal lawmaker this year and suggested this may be as early as October.

The incoming PKR president did not divulge details about his planned comeback, however, aside from saying he was still evaluating suitable seats.

“I have explained this issue personally and generally that I will return to Parliament Insya-Allah, if I win (in the by-election), I will be back in Parliament by year end or October,” he was quoted as saying in Berita Harian.

The Pakatan Harapan de facto leader said he was also considering the standing of the MPs for the seats he is considering.

Lawmakers from his PKR have offered their spots to him, as have some in allied parties. His old Permatang Pauh seat is currently held by his daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar.

“I feel that it will be a loss for the voters to lose such a good representative,” he was quoted as saying.

In a separate report, Anwar said there has been an agreement signed with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to ensure the former becomes the next prime minister.

However, he said this did not include specifics on when this must take place.

The agreement was signed when he had still been in prison, he explained.

“Now, there is a consensus among Pakatan Harapan leadership and I too feel that Dr Mahathir should be given space to manage the role (of a prime minister) without any distraction or disturbance,” he was quoted as saying.