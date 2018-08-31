Asian stocks to weaken on tariff plan; yen rises

People familiar with the matter said the US president wants to move ahead with a plan to impose tariffs on US$200 billion (RM823.1 billion) in Chinese imports as soon as a public-comment period concludes next week. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, Aug 31 — Asian traders braced for losses in equities as President Donald Trump was said to be moving ahead with a plan to impose new tariffs on China as soon as next week. Treasuries climbed, as did the dollar and the yen.

Futures signaled losses for shares in Japan, China and Hong Kong after the S&P 500 declined. Argentina failed to stem a rout in the peso as the central bank jacked up its benchmark interest rate, already the highest in the world, to 60 per cent. Emerging-market stocks fell the most in two weeks and currencies declined, with the lira tumbling on a Turkish holiday amid reports the central bank’s deputy governor is set to resign.

Caution is creeping into markets as global stocks round out a month that’s seen a strong rally from mid-August. While the Federal Reserve remains on its tightening path and Chinese authorities have moved to loosen policy and stem declines in its currency, the threat of global growth being hit from a souring of US-China relations remains front and centre.

People familiar with the matter said the US president wants to move ahead with a plan to impose tariffs on US$200 billion (RM823.1 billion) in Chinese imports as soon as a public-comment period concludes next week.

Elsewhere, crude broke through US$70 a barrel for the first time in a month as shrinking stockpile levels in the US pointed to supply constraints.

Here are some key events scheduled for the remainder of this week:

China’s official factory PMI are due today. The Bank of Korea sets policy today. Weak jobs growth has cooled speculation of an interest-rate increase.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.8 per cent in Singapore. Futures on the FTSE China A50 Index dropped 0.9 per cent. Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.8 per cent. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The yen was at 111.03 per dollar after strengthening 0.6 per cent. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2 per cent yesterday. The offshore yuan was at 6.8650 per dollar after dropping 0.7 per cent. The euro bought US$1.1667.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 2.86 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.8 per cent to US$70.05 a barrel. Gold held at US$1,199.97 an ounce. — Bloomberg