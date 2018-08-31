Time Out releases its picks for the top restaurants around the world

Eleven Madison Park. — Picture by Jake Chessum via AFP

NEW YORK, Aug 31 — Travel and city guide Time Out has released its picks for the top restaurants in major destinations around the world, including New York, London, Paris, and Singapore.

Compiled by editors and local experts — who skew heavily towards the Millennial generation — the Time Out Eat List highlights the most inventive, memorable and delicious dining destinations to eat in right now.

In line with the publication’s younger, taste-savvy and trend-conscious Millennial readers, rankings are a mix of Michelin-starred restaurants, burger joints, sandwich shops, ramen restaurants and pizzerias.

“We look for fun, flavour, freshness — and value at every price point,” editors write.

Here are the top-ranked restaurants in Time Out cities around the world, and what editors have to say about them:

Paris: Mokonuts

“Mokonuts is our go-to darling, our most treasured address. Why? Behind that open counter, Omar Koreitem is conjuring up unique, globe-trotting dishes inspired by his Levantine roots.”

London: The Barbary

“What they’ve done is taken the ancient recipes from across North Africa (from the one-time Barbary Coast) and the Middle East that have gone on to influence food in today’s Israeli kitchen, then reimagined them.”

Cauliflower Jaffa Style 🔥 A post shared by The Barbary (@barbarylondon) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:02am PDT

Los Angeles: Providence

“For serving a city next to the Pacific, Michael Cimarusti’s Providence somehow still manages to surprise and reinterpret seafood. His mostly-aquatic menu deftly showcases the bounty of the West Coast, as well as the globe.”

Mushroom with Winter Truffle and Thyme at Eleven Madison Park. — Picture by Evan Sung via AFP

New York: Eleven Madison Park

“A tasting menu like no other blends with five-star service for the best restaurant in NYC (and possibly the world)”.

Singapore: Nouri

“Expect deftly prepared dishes that use uncommon ingredients like wild rice stem and kanzuri to create flavour combinations that are all at once familiar and novel.”

Saffron fish on our Chef’s tasting menu A post shared by Restaurant Nouri (@restaurantnouri) on Jul 8, 2018 at 7:11pm PDT

Hong Kong: Amber

“The food served is classic French fine dining with modern touches and Asian twists. It’s unforgettable, as is the service.”

https://www.timeout.com/time-out-eat-list. — AFP-Relaxnews