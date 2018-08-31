Chanel takes Cruise 2018-2019 collection to Bangkok

After a first showing in Paris, Chanel will show its Cruise 2018-2019 collection for a second time in Bangkok. — Image courtesy of Chanel

PARIS, Aug 31 — The French fashion house will be showing its Cruise 2018-2019 collection for a second time, October 31. The luxury label's nautical-themed show will this time be staged in Bangkok, Thailand.

First revealed May 3 at the French capital's Grand Palais, where a life-sized ocean liner was installed for the occasion, the Chanel Cruise 2018-2019 collection will now be shown for the second time in Bangkok. October 31, the French fashion house will be cruising up the Chao Phraya river to drop anchor in Thailand's capital for this latest show.

Rich in nautical inspirations, the Chanel Cruise 2018-2019 collection abounds with laid-back-chic silhouettes that are perfect for the mid-season. Long, floaty dresses join jumpsuits, suits and short skirts, sometimes with a sporty twist, and looks are accessorized with super-stylish mini-bags and beret hats.

Chanel has not disclosed whether any new designs will be revealed at the collection's second show in Thailand. — AFP-Relaxnews