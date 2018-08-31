Six Flags announces 2019 line-up of record-breaking thrill-rides (VIDEO)

Joker Wild Card at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 31 — From the fastest roller coaster in North America, to the world’s first “racing” roller coaster, Six Flags has released details on its 2019 line-up of record-breaking thrill rides.

Here’s a look at some of the adrenaline-pumping attractions coming to Six Flags parks across the US next year:

West Coast Racers: Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, California

Billed as the world’s first “racing coaster,” the thrill ride is inspired by high-speed race car chases and will feature two side-by-side tracks. The ride covers two complete laps. Guests careen through extreme high-banked turns, multiple airtime hills, and an immersive “pit stop” to simulate the racing experience.

Maxx Force: Six Flags Great America, Gurnee, Illinois

Designed to reach speeds of up to 78mph (126km/hr) in less than two seconds, Maxx Force will claim the title of fastest roller coaster in North America when it opens in Illinois. It will also feature the fastest inversion and highest double inversion of any roller coaster in the world at 175 feet off the ground.

The Joker Wild Card: Six Flags Fiesta Texas, San Antonio, Texas

Texas will debut the world’s tallest, fastest spinning pendulum ride, sending riders up 17 stories in the air before whipping them back and forth at speeds of up to 80 mph (129 km/hr).

Lone Star Revolution: Six Flags Over Texas, Arlington, Texas

At 100 feet, the Lone Star Revolution is billed as the world’s largest loop coaster that will take riders forwards, backwards and around a huge loop, with extended hang-time for extra blood-pumping suspense. — AFP-Relaxnews