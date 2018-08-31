Khairuddin withdraws suit against Najib, Rosmah, Jho Low, 1MDB, Zahid

The former Batu Kawan Umno division chief has withdrawn his lawsuit against the five parties. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Former Batu Kawan Umno division chief Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan has withdrawn his lawsuit against businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) over the return of a 22-carat pink diamond necklace set worth US$27.3 million allegedly bought with 1MDB funds.

Khairuddin also withdrew his lawsuit against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over allegations of violating their oath of office in front of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in connection with the RM2.6 billion donation.

Lawyer Yazid Mustaqim Roslan, who represented Rosmah and Najib, said all parties agreed with the plaintiff’s withdrawal application on both lawsuits without costs.

“The court then struck out the lawsuits,” he told reporters when met after the case came up for mention before High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim which was also attended by lawyer Damien Chan who represented Khairuddin.

On August 16, 2017, Khairuddin filed the lawsuit against Jho Low, Rosmah and 1MDB claiming that between June 2013 and March 2014, Jho Low, through his agent, had bought the jewellery from New York jeweller Lorraine totalling US$27.3 million using the money taken from 1MDB.

As such, he sought a court order for Rosmah to return the jewellery to 1MDB and for Jho Low to pay the amount of money allegedly taken from 1MDB, as well as damages, costs and other reliefs deemed fit by the court.

In September last year, Khairuddin filed the lawsuit against Najib and Ahmad Zahid for allegedly violating their oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by misleading the public on the issue of the RM2.6 billion donation.

He sought a court declaration that Najib and Ahmad Zahid had broken their oath of office under the Sixth Schedule of the Federal Constitution and therefore were unfit to hold their positions in the government and the Cabinet. — Bernama