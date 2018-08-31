Military helicopter crash kills 18 in Ethiopia, says news agency

The wreckage of a military helicopter is pictured at the crash site near Belgrade airport in this file picture taken on March 14, 2015. A military helicopter crashed in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region today and all 18 people aboard were killed. — Reuters pic

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 30 — A military helicopter crashed in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region today and all 18 people aboard, including 15 soldiers, were killed, the state-affiliated news agency Fana said.

The other three dead were civilians, Fana said. There was no immediate word on exactly where the helicopter came down and whether there were any casualties or damage on the ground.

Addisu Arega, a Oromiya regional cabinet minister, confirmed the Fana report and tweeted: “All passengers on board died. The cause is under investigation. Our condolences to the families.”

The helicopter was flying from the eastern Ethiopian town of Dire Dawa and headed to Bishoftu around 60 kilometres south of the capital Addis Ababa, Addisu said. — Reuters