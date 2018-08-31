DPM: I dream of Malaysia that people are proud of

In her 2018 National Day message, Dr Wan Azizah said the people should work together to build Malaysia to become a strong and excellent country in the eyes of the world and respected by its friend and foe alike. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today called on all Malaysians to celebrate the National Day this year by observing the meaning of New Malaysia and working together towards a more developed and harmonious nation in the post-independence era.

In her 2018 National Day message, Dr Wan Azizah said the people should work together to build Malaysia to become a strong and excellent country in the eyes of the world and respected by its friend and foe alike.

“I dream of Malaysia being a country that the people are proud of.

“I dream of Malaysia being a country where no one is poor and starving or clad in rags and tatters, or having to sleep on the street under the night sky.

“I dream of Malaysia being a country that recognises women and place them appropriately to represent 30 per cent of decision makers in the public and private sectors.

“These dreams are not just rhetoric, they will come true with determination,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also women, family and community development minister, said she also dreamt to see housewives being treated as equal partners and mentors to the new generation, besides being given proper space and respect.

She said she also wanted to see children become one of the country’s major assets and their well-being assured.

“I also dream of Malaysia being the torch of hope to genuine practice of democracy, not only in this region, but also the whole world,” she said.

The deputy prime minister also called on all Malaysians to appreciate the struggles, deeds and sacrifices of the country’s freedom fighters who had enable Malaysia to be what it is today.

“They sacrificed their lives for us. So, it is only right that we sacrifice our time and energy now to fill the independence in a bid to create the New Malaysia that we dreamt of. Happy Independence Day,” she added. — Bernama