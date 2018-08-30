Warisan denies involvement in identity card, citizenship applications

In a statement here tonight, Warisan executive secretary, Arifin Asgali said the party has no authority on matters relating to the issuance of identity cards or citizenship. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — Parti Warisan Sabah has categorically denied that it is in any way involved or has been issuing forms for the registration of identity cards (IC) or application of citizenship.

In a statement here tonight, Warisan executive secretary, Arifin Asgali said the party has no authority on matters relating to the issuance of identity cards or citizenship because the provisions in the Federal Constitution and National Registration Act are clear and explicit about such serious matters.

He cited Articles 16 and 19 of the Federal Constitution that the Federal government can grant citizenship to a non-citizen if that person is deemed qualified.

Arifin issued the statement in response to state Wanita Umno chief Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid’s statement yesterday urging Warisan to clarify its stand on the matter as she claimed there were contradicting and confusing statements made by Warisan deputy president Darell Leiking, who proposed additional ICs for genuine Sabahans without recalling the MyKad, while Upko acting president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, who proposed MyKads be recalled and issued with Sabah ICs.

Arifin, who is also assistant minister in the Chief Minister’s Department, said the constitution states “...the Federal government may, upon application made by any person of or over the age of twenty-one years who is not a citizen, grant a certificate of naturalisation to that person if satisfied ” that the person meets specific conditions.

He pointed out that even the Federal National Registration Department and Sabah state government have no authority to issue identity cards or grant citizenship.

“Only the home minister has that authority and even so it must be in accordance with the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Arifin censured irresponsible parties for spreading malicious lies that Warisan was carrying out an exercise to register illegal immigrants as citizens and issuing identity cards.

“The Opposition parties should not be so lazy and forget to do their homework before hurling lies to smear Warisan’s image.

“Neither the party nor the Sabah government can give out ICs and accord citizenship. It is so clearly stated in the Federal Constitution. Too bad they failed to read up on this matter,” he added. — Bernama