‘Little Fu Mingzia’, 14, claims second diving medal

China’s Zhang Jiaqi competes in the women’s 10m platform diving event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 30, 2018. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Aug 30 — China’s powerhouse divers secured a one-two in the women’s 10 metre platform today, with Si Yajie taking gold to successfully defend her Asian Games title.

Nineteen-year-old Si, an Olympic silver medallist, never looked seriously threatened by Zhang Jiaqi, 14 — but later claimed she had not anticipated the win over her younger rival.

“I’m feeling quite emotional, I did not expect this,” Si said after securing the top spot with 405.45.

Zhang — nicknamed “Little Fu Mingzia” after the Chinese diving great — opened with an outstanding forward three-and-a-half somersaults in front of a sea of boisterous, red-shirted China fans.

But in the end Si’s experience saw her through and she won with a remarkably consistent 8.5 average on all five rounds.

“I felt the pressure a little bit,” said the tiny Zhang, looking overwhelmed among a scrum of reporters.

“But she (Si) is a bit older and has taught me how to cope,” added Zhang, who won the synchronised 10 metre platform on Tuesday with Zhang Minjie, who was celebrating her 14th birthday.

Zhang Jiaqi finished on 395.30, as North Korea’s Kim Mi Rae landed bronze with 367.90. — AFP