Court dismisses Cameron Highlands MP’s application to strike out election petition

In the GE14, Sivarraajh won the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat by garnering 10,307 votes to defeat four other candidates. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The High Court here today dismissed an application by Cameron Highlands MP Datuk C. Sivarraajh to strike out an election petition filed by PKR candidate M. Manogaran to nullify the 14th general election (GE14) results for the constituency.

This was told to the media by Manogaran, who is also Pahang DAP deputy chairman, after attending today’s proceeding in chambers before judge Datuk Azizah Nawawi.

“A portion of the petition has been struck out but the court will make a decision on the corruption charge.

“I will be calling 36 witnesses consisting of Orang Asli to testify,” he said adding that the court also fixed Sept 5 for the election petition hearing.

Today’s proceeding was also attended by lawyers M. Rajenthirakumar and K. Shanmuga, representing Manogaran while Sivarraajh was represented by lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun.

Manogaran, 59, filed the petition last June 4 seeking a declaration that the GE14 results for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat was null and void as it violated the Election Offences Act 1954 because the respondent (Sivarraajh) had allegedly bribed voters from the Orang Asli community to vote for him.

He also claimed that Sivarraajh, who campaigned with Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is now Pahang mentri besar, had bribed the Orang Asli voters between RM30 to RM1,000 through several Tok Batins (community chief) to ensure they voted for the Barisan Nasional in the five-cornered fight for the Cameron Highlands seat.

In the GE14, Sivarraajh won the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat by garnering 10,307 votes to defeat four other candidates. — Bernama