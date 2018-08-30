Four held for possessing air pistol, handcuffs

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Aug 30 — Police have nabbed four individuals including an Indonesian woman in a house at Lorong Permai Jaya 5, Taman Permai Jaya here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said based on a tip-off and intelligence, police raided the house at 2pm and arrested three men and a woman aged between 23 and 46.

“From an inspection of the house, police recovered a firearm which looked like an air pistol, a magazine with 17 plastic balls as well as a pair of handcuffs and a uniform with a badge of the US army.

“Police did not rule out the possibility they may be using the air pistol and handcuffs for criminal activities but police are investigating further,” he said here today.

He said two of them were also tested for drugs and they were being remanded to assist investigations. — Bernama