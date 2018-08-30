Istana Negara: Two official events for Agong’s birthday cancelled

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said Sultan Muhammad V had instructed that the expenditure allocations for both official events be returned to the government and to be channelled to Tabung Harapan Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Two events in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V, namely the official birthday ceremony and royal tea reception scheduled for September 9 at the Istana Negara have been cancelled.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz made the announcement on the matter in a statement tonight.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said Sultan Muhammad V had instructed that the expenditure allocations for both official events be returned to the government and to be channelled to the Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

“While the official events in conjunction with His Majesty’s other official birthday celebrations proceed as planned.

“His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong XV Sultan Muhammad V expressed his gratitude to the government through the Prime Minister’s Department, which has planned the official functions in conjunction with this year’s official birthday celebration,” he added. — Bernama