Singapore says yet to receive official proposal for third link

Vehicles travel along the causeway between Singapore and Malaysia (top) at the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore, May 5, 2015. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 — Singapore has yet to receive any official proposal from Malaysia on a third bridge linking both countries from the eastern side of Johor.

“We have not received any official proposal or communication from Malaysia regarding a third link between Singapore and Malaysia,” a spokesperson from Singapore’s Ministry of Transport said in a statement today.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian had earlier today said the state government had a plan to build the third link to ease traffic congestion at the Johor Causeway and second link crossing.

However, Osman said a proposal would first be sent to the federal government for due diligence.

The plan is to link Pengerang, Johor and Pulau Ubin in Singapore via a three-kilometre bridge and an undersea tunnel. — Bernama