Duo remanded four days over hoax bomb threat at Sri Pentas

PETALING JAYA, Aug 30 — Two men were remanded for four days from today to assist the investigations into a hoax bomb threat at the Sri Pentas building, Bandar Utama, Damasara, two days ago.

The remand order against the men, both in their 40s was issued by Petaling Jaya Magistrate's Court assistant registrar Hairul Azhar Mohd Ishak to facilitate investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

The offence carries a maximum jail sentence of nine years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, the duo, clad in orange lock-up attire arrived at the court at 11.25am.

Yesterday, police arrested two men at about 8.20pm in Temerloh, Pahang, for suspected involvement in the fake bomb threat.

On August 28, the Sri Pentas building had to be vacated following a call about a bomb threat but police did not find any suspicious objects. — Bernama