Malaysia, Singapore to leverage on each other’s strengths to boost economic growth

Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali having discussions with Singapore Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan in Singapore on High Speed Rail (HSR) projects, August 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Malaysia’s Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has had frank and fruitful talks with Singapore’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Chan Chun Sing, over how to leverage on the strengths of both countries in boosting economic growth.

They also shared views on deeper Asean integration.

Mohamed Azmin Ali who was on a working visit to the country, also discussed the Kuala Lumpur – Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, and promised the outcome would be a very imminent win-win resolution.

He completed his working visit to the republic with a courtesy call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at The Istana.

“He shared his views on how best to enhance bilateral ties with the new Pakatan Harapan government under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, where good governance, accountability and transparency are major touch stones,” the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the statement said Lee viewed positively the leadership of Dr Mahathir and the approach taken by Malaysia, in respect of fostering greater people-to-people exchanges.

He also expressed optimism over an imminent resolution to the HSR project and thanked Azmin for the efforts made towards that end. — Bernama