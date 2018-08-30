Balakong: Siew Ki still hopes Tan will debate

File picture shows Pakatan Harapan’s Wong Siew Ki (left) and MCA's Tan Chee Teong at the nomination centre in Bangi August 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Aug 30 — Pakatan Harapan’s candidate in the Balakong state seat by-election Wong Siew Ki is still prepared to debate with her opponent, MCA’s Tan Chee Teong even though the event which was scheduled for last night was cancelled.

Wong said she was ready to debate at any time and urged Tan to make time during his campaign to debate with her on issues which affect the people in the constituency.

“I feel the debate is very important because through it, we can voice our views,” she said.

Last night’s debate between Tan and Wong was to be telecast live on the Facebook account “Pocket”, a social media channel of Chinese newspaper Sin Chew.

However, Wong said she was informed by the organisers yesterday that it was cancelled.

The Balakong by-election on Sept 8 is being held following the death of its state assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee in a road accident last month. — Bernama