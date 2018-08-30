Muhyiddin’s office denies he is resigning

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Pagoh in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The office of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has denied rumours that he is resigning, and that a Pagoh by-election will be triggered.

In a statement, his press secretary Hafiz Abdul Halim said a text message claiming as such, of which a screenshot has gone viral, is fake.

“The spreading of fake news is an offence under local laws and stern action can be taken against those who commit the offence,” he said, without elaborating which law.

Muhyiddin, who is home minister, took his oath of office as an MP on August 14 after a month-long medical leave for treatment in Singapore to remove a tumour.

He went on medical leave from July 12 and was warded at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where he underwent an operation to remove a tumour from his pancreas.

The Johor-born politician, who is Gambir assemblyman, has also undergone chemotherapy as a precautionary treatment to purge any remaining cancer cells.