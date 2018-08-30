Sarawak Pakatan leaders ask to meet Anwar during Sibu trip

Pelawan state assemblyman David Woan Kee Woan said apart from seeking Anwar’s guidance, the session is an appropriate platform for seat negotiation among PH members prior to the Sarawak 12th state election due in 2021. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SIBU, Aug 30 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders need to have a special session with PKR president elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to Sibu scheduled on September 8.

Pelawan state assemblyman David Wong Kee Woan said apart from seeking Anwar’s guidance, the session is an appropriate platform for seat negotiation among PH members prior to the Sarawak 12th state election due in 2021.

Wong, who is also Sarawak DAP vice chairman, predicted that the state governing coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg might call for a snap election to stay in power.

“We (PH) must be ready for the election. The negotiation for seats must be settled,” he said at a press conference on Anwar’s visit at Lanang PKR office here today.

GPS, which was then still in the Barisan Nasional, won 72 out of 82 seats in the 11th state election on May 7, 2016. DAP lost five of its 12 seats while PKR retained its three seats.

He said PH needed to take over Sarawak as Abang Johari had been unfair and undemocratic in terms of fund allocation to state assemblyman.

“The GPS assemblymen are receiving about RM8 million fund allocation each for their constituencies but none is given to the PH representatives. This is contrary to the federal level where PH is the government which also gives fund allocation for the opposition members of Parliament,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kanowit PKR chairman George Chen said more than 1,200 members from 30 branches were expected to attend a dinner being organised in conjunction with Anwar’s visit on September 8.

“Members of the public who want to buy the dinner tables at RM1,000, RM800 and RM500 each, can contact me at 019-887351 and Ngu Soon Hua (012-8810010),” he said. — Bernama