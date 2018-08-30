AirAsia X slips into red in Q2, but upbeat on outlook

An AirAsia X Airbus A340 passenger jet arrives on its inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Paris Orly Airport in this February 14, 2011 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Long-haul budget carrier AirAsia X bhd slipped into the red with a net loss of RM57.45 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 against a net profit of RM47.43 million in the same quarter last year.

For the quarter under review, revenue was two per cent higher at RM1.05 billion compared with RM1.03 billion previously, said the airline.

In spite of the revenue growth, the net operating loss for the group in the quarter was RM99 million versus RM16.0 million in the second quarter of 2017.

“This was mainly contributed by the increase in average fuel price from US$65 per barrel in second quarter 2017 to US$89 per barrel in second quarter 2018,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

During the quarter, Cost per Available Seat-Kilometer (CASK) increased three per cent to 12.96 sen, mainly due to increase in average fuel price, while CASK ex-fuel reduced by four per cent from 8.37 sen to 8.04 sen.

As for the outlook, AirAsia X said it recognised the challenges posed by the recent hike in fuel prices, and efforts were being made to mitigate this by boosting ancillary revenue and capacity.

“A new fare structure has been implemented and the company is actively pushing ancillary revenue, which will ultimately improve yields, while the management remains focused on monitoring operating expenses to ensure better cost efficiencies to offset higher fuel expenses,” it said.

In order to better serve the growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region, the Group is also planning to increase its fleet size by an additional five aircraft through operating leases in the second half of 2018.

The additional aircraft will be deployed to AirAsia X Malaysia and AirAsia X Thailand, it said.

Based on the current forward booking trend, forward loads are ahead of the previous year.

The company is confident of presenting the results from these measures during the third and fourth quarters of the financial year, it said, adding that it is also actively monitoring the progress of all associate and joint-venture airlines to ensure better performance.

It expects AirAsia X Thailand to remain profitable for the rest of the year. AirAsia X Thailand will focus on leveraging on the existing strength of the AirAsia Group network and strengthening North Asia markets in the remaining quarters of 2018.

AirAsia X also foresees the operational environment to remain challenging for AirAsia X Indonesia and is currently evaluating available options to ensure the sustainability of the business model. — Bernama