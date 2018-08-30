Curfew in seven districts in ESSZone extended to Sept 13

Ramli said the curfew aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of the Sabahans in the ESSZone. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 —The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which ended yesterday, has been extended until September 13, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

With the extension of the curfew, those living in the affected areas should remain indoors, while outsiders would not be allowed to enter the waters between 6pm and 6am during the period, he said in a statement here today.

Ramli said that the curfew which covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran, aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of the Sabahans in the ESSZone.

He said based on information, the Abu Sayyaf militant group and those who carried out abductions and sought ransom from the southern Philippines were still attempting to encroach into the national waters and carry out cross-border crimes.

Ramli added that the curfew would also facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements, while the presence of security vessels would create a sense of security and confidence to chalet operators (on resort islands that cater to tourists) and fishermen in the vicinity.

“I have also authorised all district police chiefs in the ESSZone to issue permits to any eligible applicant for fishing activities, or to attend to urgent matters during the curfew,” he added. — Bernama