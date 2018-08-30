PM’s car with special ‘Malaysia 2020’ number plate to make official appearance tomorrow

Transport Minister Anthony Loke holds a ‘Malaysia 2020’ number plate during a press conference in Putrajaya June 4, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s vehicle bearing the special number plate “Malaysia 2020” will make its official appearance tomorrow in conjunction with the 2018 National Day.

Dr Mahathir will ride in a Proton Perdana 2.4 Stretch Limo with the special number plate to the National Day parade at Dataran Putrajaya here.

The Road Transport Department (RTD) had opened bidding for the ‘Malaysia’ special number plate series in conjunction with the National Day, from August 1 to August 15.

The number plate ‘Malaysia 1’ was sold for RM1,111,111, setting a new record, while ‘Malaysia 2020’ was reserved for Dr Mahathir’s use. — Bernama