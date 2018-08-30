Guan Eng calls for unity after liberation from kleptocrats

Lim said the government will make its utmost effort to not disappoint the rakyat. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has called on Malaysians to stand together for the sake of future generations, as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government strives to deliver its election promises despite being saddled with RM1 trillion in liabilities.

In his Merdeka message on the eve of the 61st celebrations, he recounted how the country forged freedom for itself under the first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman when it threw off the colonial yoke in 1957.

“This year’s celebration of Merdeka has immense meaning for all Malaysians everywhere because we are free from the corruption that has brought us disgrace as a kleptocratic state under Barisan Nasional (BN) led by Datuk Seri Najib Razak,” Lim, who is also finance minister, said.

Hailing the time since the 14th general election as an experiment in building a new nation with new hopes based on a common love for Malaysia, he said this experiment relied on the government’s ability to deliver what it promised to the rakyat.

“Having fulfilled some of our promises, we are unable to deliver the rest immediately due to the dire financial situation resulting from the 1MDB scandal, which has caused our debts to soar over RM 1 trillion.

“Yet, with democracy and the rule of law holding sway, we can unite around the values of justice and fair play with respect for human dignity and rights. Free to hope for a better future for Malaysia with equal opportunity for everyone to succeed through hard work and honesty,” Lim said.

He said the PH government remains committed to implementing its promises once the country’s fiscal situation has improved.

Regardless of the challenges and difficulties ahead, Lim said the government will make its utmost effort to not disappoint the rakyat as it shoulders the hopes of Malaysia both at the present and in the future.

“It is to them and history we must answer as we undertake our quest to save the country from being ruined and destroyed. Our pledge is not only founded on our love for our country, but also our commitment to uphold the federal constitution and reform our institutional framework,” he said.

In so doing, Lim said this will protect the public and ensure the government was of, by and for them.