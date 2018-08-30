AirAsia group net profit jumps 125pc to RM361.81m on reversal of deferred tax

AirAsia Group Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 jumped 125 per cent to RM361.81 million. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — AirAsia Group Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 jumped 125 per cent to RM361.81 million from RM146.52 million chalked up in the same period of last year.

The company’s revenue increased 10 per cent to RM2.62 billion from RM2.38 billion registered previously, after it recorded a 13 per cent increase in total passengers carried, AirAsia said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia.

“The higher net profit was due to the reversal of deferred tax on the sale of aircraft,” it said.

The company also said load factor was at 86 per cent in the current quarter compared to 89 per cent in 2Q17 due to a 17 per cent increase in capacity. The average fare reduced three per cent year-on-year,” it added.

During the quarter, the group also delivered an additional 1.89 seats as compared to 2Q17, which represents an additional 17 per cent growth in capacity compared to 2Q17.

The total net operating profit of the group declined 18 per cent year-on-year to RM324.8 million from RM395.4 million in 2Q17 as a result of higher fuel prices and an increase in maintenance and leasing costs on aircraft. — Bernama