Mohd Azizulhasni contributes to Malaysia’s fifth gold at Asian Games

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates winning the men’s individual sprint final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Aug 30 — National track cycling ace, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang secured the fifth gold medal for the Malaysian contingent at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang in the men’s individual sprint final today.

The 2016 Rio Olympics Games bronze medallist defeated Tomohiro Fukaya of Japan after dominating the first and second races at the Jakarta International Velodrome here.

This is the second Asian Games medal for Mohd Azizulhasni after having won a silver medal in the men’s team sprint event together with Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis on the opening day of the track cycling competition on Monday. — Bernama