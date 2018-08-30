Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among U.S. dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest and with the market closing earlier for the week, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit rose to 4.1080/1110 against the greenback from 4.1050/1080 on Wednesday.

Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said the euphoria over new deals surrounding the North American Free Trade Agreement seemed to peter out today, with other Asian currencies following the Chinese Renminbi to close lower as well.

“The ringgit remained in buy on dip mode as most of the speculative action was dollar buying. Although bond markets have been relatively steady, traders were seen sitting on the sidelines ahead of the Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Sept 5, for market direction,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the local note also traded lower against other major currencies, except the Japanese yen.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0073/1100 from 3.0047/0080 on Wednesday and slipped against the euro at 4.8055/8099 from 4.7914/7957.

The local note fell against the British pound to 5.3462/3525 from 5.2897/294, but improved against the yen to 3.6820/6863 from 3.6909/6946.

The Malaysian foreign exchange market will be closed tomorrow for the National Day holiday and resume trading on Monday. — Bernama