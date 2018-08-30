Women’s sepak takraw squad bow out at group stage

PALEMBANG, Aug 30 — The women’s sepak takraw squad ended their challenge at the group stage, as they failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the quadrant event after losing 0-2 to Vietnam at the Ranau Hall, Jakabaring Sports City here, today.

The quartet comprising Emilia Eva Natasha Saudia, Nurul Izzatul Hikmah Md Zulkifli, Rahilah Harun and Nor Farhana Ismail failed to counter Vietnam’s attacks in the first set, losing 11-21.

The women coached by Mohd Fikri Mohd Nor tried to make a comeback in the second set, but eventually lost 15-21.

The defeat means the women’s squad will return home empty-handed yet again after they failed to clinch a medal in their debut at the last Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

Commenting on the defeat, Mohd Fikri said the squad could have won the game if not for a few mistakes.

“We could have held our own against Vietnam, but they took advantage of mistakes we should not have made.

“Overall, I see the players’ performance has improved despite the lack of exposure at the international level,” he told Bernama after the match. — Bernama