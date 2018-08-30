Jobless man gets death for murder

Lim Hup Yap was found guilty of the murder of Lim Cheong Wah in front of Mei Heung coffee shop in George Town on April 5, 2016. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 30 — The High Court here today sentenced an unemployed man to death by hanging after he was found guilty of murdering a man here two years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh passed the sentence on Lim Hup Yap, 44, after the defence failed to raise a reasonable doubt.

Lim was found guilty of the murder of Lim Cheong Wah in front of Mei Heung coffee shop here between 6.30pm and 7pm on April 5, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutor Khalid Abdul Karim appeared for the prosecution while Lim was represented by counsel Harpal Singh. — Bernama