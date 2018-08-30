Dr M, Dr Siti Hasmah, ministers immortalised in Lego brick murals

A woman looks at a mural of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, composed of Lego bricks, at Carousell’s ‘Sayang Malaysiaku’ Lego art exhibition in Sunway Pyramid, Petaling Jaya August 30, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Aug 30 — A group of 20 Lego enthusiasts combined their passion and sense of patriotism to build a mural of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali using the ubiquitous building bricks.

The 76cm x 76cm Lego mural was unveiled in Sunway Pyramid today, along with 17 murals of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The collectors from the Klang Valley spent two months completing the murals with their costliest one being the mural of the prime minister and his wife, which is estimated at RM10,000.

The Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah’s mural is one called a “double-mirror”, whereby visitors can see the prime minister’s image when taking a peek from the left, and his wife’s from the right.

“There were countless sleepless nights involved and the outcome is brilliant.

“Matching different Lego pieces to build this mural resembles the diversification of our culture and races living together in peace and harmony,” said Republic of Bricks president Zen Chan Yang Shan.

The 18 murals consist of 166,888 Lego pieces with 9,216 used for the Dr M and Dr Siti Hasmah piece.

“All the Legos used are custom made and imported from Europe. You cannot purchase them from any shop worldwide.

“When Carousell approached us with this idea, we couldn’t resist because it was something very meaningful to us,” Zen added.

According to Zen, all the murals display a different sense of creativity, and his team together with Carousell will hand over the murals to each respective minister on September 20 — four days after Malaysia Day.

“The art will be displayed for another two weeks before we bring it to Putrajaya and present it to the respective ministers,” he said.

The 18 Lego murals will be on display at LG2 of Central Avenue, Sunway Pyramid until September 2.