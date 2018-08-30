TNB records Q2 profit of RM1.24b

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) logo is seen on a building in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) recorded a net profit of RM1.24 billion for the second quarter ended June 30 this year while revenue was at RM12.50 billion.

As for the cumulative period, profit was at RM3.35 billion while revenue was at RM24.77 billion, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

No quarter-to-quarter comparison was available due to the change in the financial year-end.

The utility giant last year changed its financial year end from Aug 31, 2017, to Dec 31, 2017.

On its prospects, TNB said its board expected electricity demand growth and the group’s results for this financial year to remain stable. — Bernama