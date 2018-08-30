Pandelela withdraws from 10m platform individual event

Diving squad manager Andy Low, who confirmed the matter, said the silver medallist in the 2016 Rio Olympics had complained of discomfort earlier today.

JAKARTA, Aug 30 — National diving queen Pandelela Rinong will not take part in the 2018 Asian Games women’s 10m platform individual event, scheduled for tonight.

Diving squad manager Andy Low who confirmed the matter said the silver medallist in the 2016 Rio Olympics had complained of discomfort when she was participating in the preliminary round of the event at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre here, earlier today.

“She will not take part in the final round of the event as she does not want to take the risk. She is still not completely recovered hence, the withdrawal,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

In the preliminary round, Pandelela scored 277.40 points to finish sixth.

The 2015 Sportswoman of the Year award recipient who sustained a back injury during training on Saturday was also forced to withdraw from the women’s 10m platform synchronised event which saw she was replaced by Nur Dhabitah Sabri. — Bernama