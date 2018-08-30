Women leaders disagree with Sabah minister’s stance on child marriage — Sabah Women’s Action-Resource Group

AUGUST 30 — SAWO is very concerned with the article in Free Malaysia Today stating “Child marriage ‘no issue’ here, says Sabah Minister”. SAWO disagrees with this statement and we think child marriage is a very serious issue in Sabah. We urge the minister, who is an official of tremendous responsibilities, to further scrutinise his decision by first looking at all the surveys and studies done on child marriage (e.g Unicef, SAWO). They clearly point out the negative impacts of child marriage. There are no positives that come out from marrying a child off.

We urge the minister to revisit a similar case where a 40-year-old restaurant manager, Riduan Masmud, applied to marry a 12-year-old at the Kota Kinabalu Syariah Court in 2013. We would like to highlight the speed at which the marriage application was approved. At that time he was the alleged rapist of his child bride, aged 12 years. He has since been found guilty of that rape and sentenced. He is still to the best of our knowledge, married to that girl who is his second wife.

Children should not be seen as commodities to be traded by their parents for personal gains or as face saving gestures. Children have rights like any other human being. Poverty is one of the leading reason to children in Sabah being married off and the State Government should look into this reason too. Marrying off their children is not the solution.

Education is the only gateway in which one can break the vicious cycle of poverty. Perpetuation of the practice of child marriage halts children’s education and traps generations into a cycle of poverty.

As such, SAWO urges the State Government to convene a forum to discuss this issue of child marriage as a matter of urgent public interest. We urge the State Government to replicate the Federal Government’s direction on this issue, which is to raise the age of minimum age for everyone to 18 years. SAWO is prepared to work with the relevant parties to give inputs from communities in Sabah.

Sabah women leaders disagree with state minister’s stance on underage marriage.

