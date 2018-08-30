Sarawak CM scraps LRT ahead of polls to focus on rural growth, says rep

At a closed-door meeting today, the chief minister emphasised that the state government is concentrating its efforts on transforming rural areas, where GPS draws most of its support. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 30 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg has decided to shelve the much-hyped RM11 billion Light Rail Transit project in favour of rural development projects, a state assemblyman revealed today.

The assemblyman, who declined to be named, told Malay Mail after a closed-door meeting between Johari and all of Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) elected representatives today that the shift in focus was necessary to better prepare for the state polls due in 2021.

The assemblyman said the chief minister emphasised that the state government is concentrating its efforts on transforming rural areas, where GPS draws most of its support.

“As such, the state government will be taking over the construction of rural projects, like roads, bridges, water and electricity supplies, which have been discontinued by the federal Rural Development Ministry under the PH federal government,” he said.

He said it is for this reason that the chief minister decided to shelve the construction of the LRT to connect the Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions, which was supposed to commence in the middle of next year, in favour of developing rural projects.

“He wanted funds meant for the LRT project to be diverted to rural projects,” the assemblyman said.

The meeting held at a hotel here was attended by 71 state assemblymen and 19 MPs. It was to kick-start GPS’ preparations for the state election.

Abang Johari had also told elected representatives from GPS that they have to work hard if they want to retain power in the next state election, the assemblyman said.

He said Abang Johari instructed them to meet the people regularly, solve their problems and deliver what they have promised to them.

“The chief minister wants us to double or even triple our efforts because we will face stronger opposition from Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the coming state polls,” he said.

“The chief minister wants us to walk the talk,” he confided, stressing that the chief minister reminded the elected representatives that the people’s wellbeing is their top priority.

The chief minister also announced that each MP from GPS will get an annual allocation of RM5 million for rural transformation programmes (RTPs) and another RM1 million for minor rural projects (MRPs) in their respective constituencies.

He also allocated RM5 million yearly for each state assemblyman for RTPs and another RM2 million annually for MRPs.